Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,231.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $52.42 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.