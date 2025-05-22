Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,475 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $4,623,000. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $513.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $321.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.61.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

