Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,335,000 after buying an additional 688,414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,877,000 after buying an additional 517,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,494,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,987,000 after buying an additional 297,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

