EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 108,500 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd cut its stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,500 shares during the quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 507,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,905,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,734,000 after buying an additional 590,895 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,505,000 after buying an additional 326,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Read Our Latest Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

SW stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 1.00. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.98%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.