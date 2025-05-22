Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 835.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,158 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Citigroup began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

