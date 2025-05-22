iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in A10 Networks by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

