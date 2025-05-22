SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average of $267.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

