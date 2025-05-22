EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 7,500 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up about 2.5% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 0.14% of Valmont Industries worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $313.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.10. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $244.83 and a one year high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

