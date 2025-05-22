49 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,484 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 7.8% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $54,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $176.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

