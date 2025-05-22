49 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

49 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $585.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

