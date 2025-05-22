Anhco Nguyen Sells 3,276 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Anhco Nguyen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $22,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,925.72. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anhco Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Anhco Nguyen sold 3,331 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $23,317.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $6.57. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 267,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

