49 Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

49 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172,561 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. now owns 44,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,632,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 148,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 52,425 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 448,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 161,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

