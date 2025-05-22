Novem Group Invests $794,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,686 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Autodesk by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $3,453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $346.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.59.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $292.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.25 and a 200 day moving average of $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

