Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

