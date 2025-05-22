First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

First US Bancshares Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of FUSB opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

