Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.12 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Topps Tiles had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.21%.
Topps Tiles Stock Performance
Shares of LON:TPT opened at GBX 39 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,807.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Topps Tiles has a 1 year low of GBX 28.05 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.60 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.71 million, a PE ratio of 144.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.64.
About Topps Tiles
