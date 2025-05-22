Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.12 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Topps Tiles had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Topps Tiles Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TPT opened at GBX 39 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,807.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Topps Tiles has a 1 year low of GBX 28.05 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.60 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.71 million, a PE ratio of 144.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.64.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

