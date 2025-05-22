MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. JBGlobal.com LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,889,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $187.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

