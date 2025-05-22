iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of IWM opened at $203.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

