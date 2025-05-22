iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2%

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

