Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 9,925 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $649,789.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,440.12. This represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,799 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $121,486.47.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,744 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $114,423.84.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,408 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $570,146.48.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insmed by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Insmed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,938,000 after acquiring an additional 219,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Insmed by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,357,000 after acquiring an additional 593,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,243,000 after acquiring an additional 273,759 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

