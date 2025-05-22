Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 9,925 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $649,789.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,440.12. This represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,799 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $121,486.47.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,744 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $114,423.84.
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,408 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $570,146.48.
Shares of INSM opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insmed by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Insmed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,938,000 after acquiring an additional 219,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Insmed by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,357,000 after acquiring an additional 593,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,243,000 after acquiring an additional 273,759 shares during the last quarter.
Several analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
