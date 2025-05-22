Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 19th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Ecolab, Expedia Group, and Kraft Heinz are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, develop, or manage hotels and lodging properties. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the hospitality sector’s fortunes, which hinge on travel demand, room‐rate pricing, and occupancy trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $37.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $5,354.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,800. The firm has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,358.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,735.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,881.13.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,924,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,579,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.44. 462,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,408. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $220.96 and a 12-month high of $273.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $166.04. 696,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,094. Expedia Group has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.18.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

