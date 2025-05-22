Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) vs. Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Financial Analysis

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Banzai International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Dropbox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Banzai International has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dropbox 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banzai International and Dropbox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Banzai International currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,352.83%. Dropbox has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Dropbox.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -544.83% N/A -315.92% Dropbox 17.75% -132.63% 19.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banzai International and Dropbox”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $4.53 million 3.55 -$14.41 million N/A N/A Dropbox $2.54 billion 3.17 $453.60 million $1.53 18.69

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International.

Summary

Banzai International beats Dropbox on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banzai International

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.