StockNews.com Downgrades Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.6%

PKE stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $273.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.36. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 172.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 515.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.