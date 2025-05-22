Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $167.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 456.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

