Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $2.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

BLNK stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.34.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2,609.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

