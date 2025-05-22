MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MetaVia in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

MetaVia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTVA opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10. MetaVia has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.21. On average, analysts anticipate that MetaVia will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MetaVia Company Profile

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

