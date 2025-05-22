MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MetaVia in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MTVA
MetaVia Stock Performance
MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.21. On average, analysts anticipate that MetaVia will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
MetaVia Company Profile
MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MetaVia
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for MetaVia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaVia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.