Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Price

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NSA opened at $34.39 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.20.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

