Mizuho Cuts Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $30.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
Kura Oncology Stock Down 2.8%
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $66,000. Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $79,000.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.
