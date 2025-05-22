Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 6.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

