GoHealth’s (GOCO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $137.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.21). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $220.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4D Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GoHealth by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

