NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $135.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTES. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $120.53 on Monday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $123.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

