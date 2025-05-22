Morgan Stanley Increases Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $91.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $81.34 on Monday. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 310.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $98,767,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 385.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,288,000 after acquiring an additional 694,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,830,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 296.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after acquiring an additional 492,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,036,000 after acquiring an additional 487,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

