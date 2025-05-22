Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.64 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $115,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

