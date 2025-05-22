Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,759 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 84.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 206.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,252,000 after acquiring an additional 792,907 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after buying an additional 708,584 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

