Comparing NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX)

NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOVONIX and NOVONIX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $8.06 million 16.28 -$46.25 million N/A N/A NOVONIX $5.85 million 31.51 -$46.25 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NOVONIX has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NOVONIX and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NOVONIX and NOVONIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 0.00 NOVONIX 0 0 1 0 3.00

NOVONIX has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given NOVONIX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NOVONIX is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Summary

NOVONIX beats NOVONIX on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About NOVONIX

