PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) vs. Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Critical Analysis

Volatility and Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A 0.76% 0.45% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -277.46%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A $330,000.00 $0.74 1.41 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$26.90 million ($3.50) N/A

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Kiromic BioPharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kiromic BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PharmaCyte Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PharmaCyte Biotech beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte. Ltd. and Austrianova Singapore Pte. Ltd. to use the Cell-in-the-Box technology for cancer treatment. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

