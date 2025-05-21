Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 299 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $234.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.46. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $236.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $250.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

