Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 12611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $747.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $394.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.97 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 26,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $675,924.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,294.35. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 951,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,066,908.78. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,393 shares of company stock worth $2,085,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 45,981.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.