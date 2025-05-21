Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HYI opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

