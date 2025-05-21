Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Evolv Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

EVLV opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $905.62 million, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.61. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolv Technologies stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

