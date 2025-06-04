Benin Management CORP Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Benin Management CORP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 72,739 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

