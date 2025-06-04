Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 4,052 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.29, for a total value of $1,107,371.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,868.15. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $276.39 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.86. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

