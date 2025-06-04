Freedom Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Freedom Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.3%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average of $234.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

