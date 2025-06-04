Veracity Capital LLC Buys 2,378 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

