Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $133.17 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $314.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.93, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

