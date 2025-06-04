Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of AVGO opened at $256.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $258.85.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.