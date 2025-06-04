Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Down 22.8% in May

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 2.15% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Up 1.6%

BHM opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $41.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Bluerock Homes Trust Announces Dividend

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Bluerock Homes Trust’s payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

