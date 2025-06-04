Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
NASDAQ DSGR opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.42 and a beta of 0.56.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.17 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
