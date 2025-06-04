Freedom Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Freedom Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

