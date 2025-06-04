Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $190.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

